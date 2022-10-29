NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 141,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

