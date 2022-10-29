NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,761 shares of company stock valued at $792,743. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

