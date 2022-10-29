NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,761 shares of company stock worth $792,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Stories

