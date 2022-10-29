NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,850.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,761 shares of company stock worth $792,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
