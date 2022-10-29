NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. FMR LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 2,017,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12,221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,942,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,926,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

