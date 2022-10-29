nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $123,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $126,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.30. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

