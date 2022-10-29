Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $321,870.40 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nordson Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 4.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.