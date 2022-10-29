Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.90.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.