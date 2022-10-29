NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.