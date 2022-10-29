Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

