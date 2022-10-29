Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.28

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
