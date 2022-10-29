NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 45,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $149.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.