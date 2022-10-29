Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $11.23

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $12.00. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 53,763 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 88,069 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

