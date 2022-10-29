Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,724 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OPI stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $739.91 million, a P/E ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,222.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.