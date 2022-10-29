Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.08. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 1,691 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

