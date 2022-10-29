Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $88.09

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.09, but opened at $92.54. Omega Flex shares last traded at $92.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $928.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51.

Omega Flex Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $411,102.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,078,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark F. Albino sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $106,053.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $32,151,630.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $411,102.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,078,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,466 shares of company stock worth $2,784,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $1,294,000.

Omega Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.