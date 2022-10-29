OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $32.56, but opened at $34.71. OneMain shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 16,233 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

OneMain Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

