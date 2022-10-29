Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OOMA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 49.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of -533.00 and a beta of 0.64. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

