Oppenheimer Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of META stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,306. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,796 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

