Oppenheimer Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

