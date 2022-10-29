Oppenheimer Comments on Pentair plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

