Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 34.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,971,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Price Performance

ORLA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.87 million, a P/E ratio of 317.00 and a beta of 1.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. TD Securities began coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Orla Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

