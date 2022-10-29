Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Overstock.com by 106.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 93.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 367.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.51. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

