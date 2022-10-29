PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.21%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

