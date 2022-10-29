Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

