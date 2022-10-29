PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $284,465.95 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00.
PagerDuty Price Performance
NYSE:PD opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,265,000 after purchasing an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,820,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,684,000 after buying an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
