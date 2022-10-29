Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.60

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 4263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Par Pacific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Par Pacific by 165.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,796,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

