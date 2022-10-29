Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.95

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.95 and last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 26323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.82.

PLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Park Lawn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$707.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.39.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. In other news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,976. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $190,006 in the last 90 days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

