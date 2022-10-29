Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Parkland Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$25.65 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.42 per share, with a total value of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,402.04. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,716,197.60. Insiders bought a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 in the last quarter.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.