Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Up to $46.18

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

