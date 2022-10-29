Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now expects that the software maker will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Shares of PCTY opened at $228.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.33. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

