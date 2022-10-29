PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 11592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,132,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,948,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $4,047,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 493,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 175,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 79.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,268 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Articles

