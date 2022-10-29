PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

