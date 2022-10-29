PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Major Shareholder Sells $267,616.35 in Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 1,784,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $267,616.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,857,525 shares in the company, valued at $728,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.11 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.87.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,709,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 290,825 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.
