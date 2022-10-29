Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPC. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 314,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.