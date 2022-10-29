Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Popular has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $116,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 32.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.