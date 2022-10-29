PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 9th.

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £510.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,165 ($14.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,438.48.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

