Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $68.48

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.48, but opened at $72.23. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 2,704 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $976.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

