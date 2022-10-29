Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.22

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$80.22 and last traded at C$80.26, with a volume of 16798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.70.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.39.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

