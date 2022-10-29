Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 24,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,731.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 94,772 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,123.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

