Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

