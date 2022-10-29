Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

AAPL opened at $155.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.