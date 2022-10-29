ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 481.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

