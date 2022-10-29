PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PROG by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 381,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of PROG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $16.17 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. PROG had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $649.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at PROG

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

