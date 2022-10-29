Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $1,029,684.18 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,029,684.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,551.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

