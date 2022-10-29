Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,138 shares of company stock worth $14,561,836. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
