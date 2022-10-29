Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,138 shares of company stock worth $14,561,836. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progyny Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.