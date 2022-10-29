ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,339 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $282,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.28. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

