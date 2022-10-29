ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $48.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.