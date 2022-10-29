ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

