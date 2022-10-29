ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 81,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

