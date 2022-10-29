ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

