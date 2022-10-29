ProShare Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in California Resources by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in California Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000.

NYSE CRC opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

